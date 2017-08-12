HPD: Woman fatally shot during argument in SE Houston, boyfriend in custody

Police say a woman was fatally shot during an argument with her boyfriend in southeast Houston on Saturday, and he is now in custody.

According to the Houston Police Department, the couple had an argument inside their apartment located in the 7000 block of Village Way near Telephone Road.

Police say the mother of the boyfriend was called to take the children out the room before a gun went off. The woman was found fatally shot.

Police say her boyfriend attempted to get away, but they were able to arrest him.

The investigation is ongoing.

