HPD: Woman shot in the head outside bar

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the head an altercation in the parking lot of a bar off Old Spanish Trail Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4:15 a.m. to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Rosedale near Highway 288.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger’s seat of a car. Police said the woman was conscious and walking before she was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend was in the car with her. He told police that they were at a bar off Old Spanish Trail.

He said the couple was driving through the parking when there was some kind of altercation leading to a shot being fired. The bullet went through the rear windshield of their car and struck the woman in the head.

Police are checking on her condition.

