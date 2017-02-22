HPD: Woman shot 3 times during dispute at a mobile home park

A woman was airlifted to a Houston hospital after she was shot during an argument between two groups of males at a mobile home park overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park located in the 13500 block of Hooper near Almeda Genoa.

Investigators said that an argument between two groups of males escalated into a shooting when one the men pulled out a gun and open fire. The shooter missed and a woman was hit three times.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Pearland, and then she was airlifted to a Houston hospital due to her condition.

Police said her exact condition was known at this time.

Police added that there are no suspects in custody and witnesses are not providing much information.

