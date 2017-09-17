KHOU
HPD: Woman shoots boyfriend in 'domestic situation'

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:58 AM. CDT September 17, 2017

HOUSTON - A woman shot her boyfriend during a domestic altercation early Sunday morning in north Houston, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Stevens Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man shot.

HPD says it was a "domestic situation." The boyfriend allegedly hit her before she shot him. 

Police say he is currently in stable condition at Ben Taub. 

Both of them are in their mid-to-late 30s, according to police. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


