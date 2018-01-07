HPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of Fondren.

Police say a woman attempted to cross the street, not at a crosswalk, when a vehicle traveling southbound on Fondren struck her.

The driver fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital where police say she was pronounced dead.

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Nissan Rogue or Murano.

If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU-TV