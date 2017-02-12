HPD: Woman injured by drunk driver on West Loop

HOUSTON- A woman was ejected from her vehicle after being hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning on the West Loop, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman was driving her Jeep northbound on the West Loop when she was hit from behind around 12:45 a.m.

The woman lost control and hit a wall twice before being ejected from her vehicle. Police said she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

HPD was able to locate the driver of the striking vehicle on the Katy Freeway.

He was taken into custody. Police found him to be intoxicated.

