HPD: Woman hit by truck along Gulf Freeway

Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident a female pedestrian was struck along the Gulf Freeway overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident after a female pedestrian was struck along the Gulf Freeway overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound feeder road near Delwood.

Police said the victim was struck by a white pickup truck. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck kept going and fled the scene, police said.

(© 2017 KHOU)