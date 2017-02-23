HPD: Woman hit by truck along Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident after a female pedestrian was struck along the Gulf Freeway overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound feeder road near Delwood.
Police said the victim was struck by a white pickup truck. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the pickup truck kept going and fled the scene, police said.
