HPD: Woman found dead in NE Houston apartment

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:12 AM. CST January 07, 2017

HOUSTON- A woman was found dead in her apartment early Saturday morning in northeast Houston. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a welfare check around 12:30 a.m. at 3610 Cactus Street near Linn Street. 

Upon arrival, investigators found a woman dead inside a downstairs unit. Police said the cause of death looks suspicious. 

There were two men who lived in the residence with the woman; they have been taken in for questioning. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

