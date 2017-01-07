HPD: Woman found dead in NE Houston apartment

HOUSTON- A woman was found dead in her apartment early Saturday morning in northeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a welfare check around 12:30 a.m. at 3610 Cactus Street near Linn Street.

Upon arrival, investigators found a woman dead inside a downstairs unit. Police said the cause of death looks suspicious.

There were two men who lived in the residence with the woman; they have been taken in for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

