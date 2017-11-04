HPD: Woman fatally stabs man during argument in NE Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man died after being stabbed during an argument with a woman at an apartment complex in northeast Houston late Friday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. at the complex located in the 7600 block of East Houston Road.

"A male and a female were out celebrating the Astros win when they came home and got into an argument," said HPD Detective Stephen Jimenez.

Police say the woman stabbed the man at least once in the chest before screaming for help.The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

HPD Homicide says the investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the incident, please contact Houston Homicide at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

