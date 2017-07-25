HPD: Wing Stop employee chases, shoots suspect after robbery

A Wing Stop employee chased down a suspect and opened fire on him after a robbery in southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Scott Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, employees at a Wing Stop restaurant told police they had been robbed and that the male suspect had headed west on foot.

Police said that one of the employees had chased town the robbery suspect and opened fire on him.

As police continued their search for the suspect, they were flagged down by another resident who said they saw a man laying down in a nearby field.

Police said they found the suspect, who had been wounded, in the field and transported him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

