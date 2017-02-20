HPD: Victim shot during home invasion; suspects at large

A group of intruders left one person wounded made off with electronics after a home invasion in west Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – A group of intruders left one person wounded and made off with electronics after a home invasion in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started around midnight early Tuesday when a group of male suspects dressed in red forced their way into a unit at the Coral Hills Apartments.

The apartment complex is located in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill near Unity.

Police said the suspects robbed a group males inside, and one of the victims was shot in the back.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police said the suspects fled with electronics. No suspect description or vehicle information, other than they were wearing red, was available.

(© 2017 KHOU)