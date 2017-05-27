HPD: Two men shot in drive-by shooting

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - Two men were shot outside a home in northwest Houston Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. when a car was driving down Bayou Vista Drive and stopped in front of a home.

Police said someone from the car opened fire at two men who were standing in the front yard of the home.The victims were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to search for a suspect.

