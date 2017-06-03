(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - Two men were injured in a shooting in south Houston late Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to the shooting at McKinley Street near Vera Lou Street around 11:30 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found two men, ages 18 and 19, with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, and police said they are expected to survive.

Police said it appears to be a drive-by shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KHOU-TV