HPD: Two 21-year-old men stabbed

HOUSTON - Two 21-year-old men were stabbed and police are asking the public for any information.

According to HPD, officers responded to a stabbing call that originated at 24400 Ikes Lane. One of the victims claimed he was stabbed by another man and was taken to the hospital. A second man related to the stabbing was also transported to the hospital.

Police say that both victims are in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.