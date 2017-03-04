HPD: Tow truck driver aids in arrest of fatal hit-and-run driver

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON- A tow truck driver helped police arrest a driver after a fatal hit-and-run in a north Houston early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, a wrecker driver was driving behind a car when it hit a man who was walking alongside the curb of the feeder road of the North Freeway near Northville Street around 3:15 a.m.

The driver kept going after hitting the man, prompting the wrecker driver to follow him to his home and call police.

Police arrested the driver at his home. They said he was going to be tested for possible intoxication.

The man who was hit died at the scene.

Police said the victim had gotten into an argument while in a car with his brother after being kicked out a strip club. He then got out the car and started walking along the side of the freeway before being hit.

