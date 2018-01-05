HPD: Teen girl severely wounded in shooting at NW Houston apartment

HOUSTON – A teen girl was severely injured in what may have been an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened just after midnight early Friday at the Golden Bamboo Village apartments located in the 8100 block of Mills Road.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was in a third-floor apartment with her 17-year-old boyfriend, while he was messing around with a gun. The gun went off and struck the girl in side, severely injuring her.

The boyfriend then left the scene, and the girl was taken to the hospital, police said. She is now in stable condition.

Police said they know who the boyfriend is and are looking for him to get his side of what happened.

© 2018 KHOU-TV