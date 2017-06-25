HPD: Teen fighting for his life after being shot in the head

A teen is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a duplex in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at midnight early Monday to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Amos.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male shot in the head at a duplex. Police said he was transported to a local hospital and may not survive.

At this time, police say they do not have a suspect, but they have several witnesses. They added that a group teens had broken into the duplex and were squatting on the property.

Investigators said they are trying to locate the owner of the duplex so they can enter the residence.

