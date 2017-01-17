HPD: Teen facing auto theft charge after chase

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Officers in north Houston took a teen into custody after a foot chase early Tuesday.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, it was about 3 a.m. when a patrol officer spotted a suspicious sedan parked at a business complex. When the officer pulled up, the suspect jumped out and ran on foot.

Police managed to catch the teen and arrest him.

Police say he faces auto theft charges as the vehicle he was in was reported stolen.

