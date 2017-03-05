KHOU
Close

Man with gun to head arrested after SWAT standoff in NW Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:45 AM. CST March 05, 2017

HOUSTON - A SWAT team responded to a man with a gun to his head early Sunday morning in northwest Houston, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a sexual assault of a woman around 5:30 a.m. at a Crown Plaza Hotel on Highway 290.

Upon arrival, a man took off running on Northwest Central Drive. He held a gun to his head to keep officers away. 

SWAT responded around 5:45 a.m. to 55000 Northwest Central Drive. 

 

 

Police said he eventually gave up. 

At 6:05 a.m., the suspect was in custody. 

 

 

HPD Sexual Assault responded to the hotel incident. At this time, the suspect's relationship to the woman is unknown.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories