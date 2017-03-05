Man with gun to head arrested after SWAT standoff in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A SWAT team responded to a man with a gun to his head early Sunday morning in northwest Houston, police said.
According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a sexual assault of a woman around 5:30 a.m. at a Crown Plaza Hotel on Highway 290.
Upon arrival, a man took off running on Northwest Central Drive. He held a gun to his head to keep officers away.
SWAT responded around 5:45 a.m. to 55000 Northwest Central Drive.
SWAT Scene: 5500 Northwest Central Drive. Armed suspect with gun to his head. PD has streets blocked off. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 5, 2017
Police said he eventually gave up.
At 6:05 a.m., the suspect was in custody.
SWAT Scene: Suspect in Custody. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 5, 2017
HPD Sexual Assault responded to the hotel incident. At this time, the suspect's relationship to the woman is unknown.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs