HPD: Suspects steal ATM in smash and grab burglary in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A group of suspects made off with an ATM from a convenience store after a smash and grab burglary in northwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to a gas station convenience store on a burglary alarm.

The business is located in the 1600 block of West 18th Street near TC Jester.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that someone had backed into the side wall of the store with either a truck or a van.

Police said the suspects took the ATM inside the store, and they have been unable to locate the vehicle used in the burglary.

Police are hoping surveillance video will provide clues to who burglarized the business.

