HPD: Suspects steal ATM from Westheimer convenience store

HOUSTON – A group of suspects made off with an ATM after smashing into a convenience store early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a call at 4 a.m. at the Quick Mart Citgo Station located in the 2100 block of Westheimer near South Shepherd.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found someone had smashed into the business and the ATM was stolen.

Police said the suspects used a vehicle to ram the store, police said. The store was closed at the time.

Police are attempting to access the store video system to see if the suspects were shown breaking in.

