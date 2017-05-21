HPD: Suspects smash van into store, steal ATM

A store clerk got quite a scare when a group of suspects smashed a van into a southeast Houston convenience store and stole an ATM overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Monday to a call of a burglary in progress at a business located in the 3100 block of Produce Row.

Investigators said a clerk in the store told them that a van had backed into the store, smashing the front of the business.

Several male suspects jumped out of the van, grabbed the ATM, put in the back of the van and sped off from the scene, police said.

The clerk was safe inside an armored booth within the store and was not injured during the incident, police said.

The van and the empty ATM were found 30 minutes later in northeast Houston, police.

Police said the van had not been reported stolen, and they are checking with the owner on the status of the vehicle.

Police have not released any other information on the suspects. They are reviewing the surveillance video from the store to see if the suspects can be identified.

