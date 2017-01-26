HPD: Suspects smash truck into CVS pharmacy, try to steal ATM

A group of suspects left quite a mess after smashing a pickup truck into the front of a CVS Pharmacy in the Galleria area early Thursday.

HOUSTON – A group of suspects left quite a mess after smashing a pickup truck into the front of a CVS Pharmacy in west Houston area early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at the store located at San Felipe and Voss. The suspects used a stolen white pickup truck in an attempt to take the ATM inside the store.

However, the heist was unsuccessful as the suspects were not able to retrieve the machine, which ended up being banged up but still intact.

Attempted smash & grab here at San Felipe & Voss CVS left a mess. Crooks used stolen truck to try for ATM but got stuck & bailed. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/F7Q1UfPvqM — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) January 26, 2017

The suspects were able to flee the scene on foot.

Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crime since it was closed.

Police said they are not sure how many suspects were involved and they are checking surveillance video with hopes of finding out more.

