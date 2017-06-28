HPD: Suspected drunk driver slams into back of police unit

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after slamming his vehicle into the back of a Houston police patrol unit and another car in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 2:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Westheimer at Royal Oaks.

Police said the HPD patrol unit was stopped at a light when a pickup driven by a suspected drunk driver heading west slammed into it.

The driver of the police unit tried to move out of the way, but was unable to do so in time. The suspected drunk driver not only hit the HPD unit, but also hit a gray car next to the police SUV.

The suspect driver was arrested at the scene, police said. He was not injured in the accident.

The HPD SUV was a two-man unit. Police said the driver was a six-year veteran on the police force, while the passenger a two-year veteran.

Police said both were shaken, but not injured to the point of requiring transport. The driver of the third car was also uninjured.

The investigation had Westheimer shut down in both directions.

