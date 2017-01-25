HPD: Suspect subdued after punching officer following police chase

Two suspects were arrested and face several charges after one of them assaulted a police officer following a chase in southwest Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested and face several charges after one of them allegedly assaulted a police officer following a chase in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when at police unit attempted to pull over a car for traffic violations on S. Kirkwood. The driver refused to stop, leading police on a short chase south on S. Kirkwood to Spring Grove.

Police said the suspect driver struck a curb and eventually stopped at Spring Grove and Grove Glen. Then two males jumped out and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Both suspects were eventually caught, but one of them resisted and actually punched an officer twice, police said. The officer stunned him with a Taser at that point.

The officer was treated at the scene, but not transported.

Officers said they discovered the car was had just been stolen, but the owner of the car did not even know it was gone.

Officers also found a bag of marijuana in the car, police said. The two suspects face unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony evading, assault of a peace officer, and possession of marijuana charges.

