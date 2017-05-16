HPD: Suspect shoots at officers after chase, crash in NW Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police and Spring Branch police were shot at after suspects crashed during a chase on the northwest side.

There were no injuries reported, and all four suspects involved in the pursuit were arrested.

Police said it started when an officer saw an SUV on Hollister possibly tied to a burglary. The driver, with four passengers inside, allegedly refused to stop and eventually went down an embankment near Pitner.

The driver crashed into a concrete ditch, and two of the four suspects ran away. As they were running away, at least one of the suspects shot at officers.

Police say paperwork inside the vehicle led them to the two suspects who got away at an apartment complex not far away.

Police say the suspects face multiple charges.

