HPD: Suspect driver rammed patrol unit during pursuit

HOUSTON – A male suspect was arrested after police say he rammed a patrol unit during a chase in northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 2 a.m. Friday when patrol units spotted a white car speeding and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, the suspect driver sped off leading police on a chase around the 610 Loop/Eastex Freeway interchange on the northeast side of town.

Police said the car ended up in a dead end on Russell Street where the suspect backed the car into an HPD unit before crashing into a ditch.

The male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect hiding underneath a home in the 3500 block of Le Badie near Hunting with the assistance of a police K-9 unit.

Police recovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for ramming their patrol vehicle.

Police said the suspect was arrested last month for evading officers.

No officers were injured, police said.

