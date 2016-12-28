HPD: Suspect crashes car in front of home in N. Houston

A suspect left quite a trail of damage after crashing their car in front of a north Houston home overnight

HOUSTON – A suspect left quite a trail of damage after crashing their car in front of a north Houston home overnight

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when a patrol unit attempted to turn around and pull a car over for speeding.

The suspect vehicle sped up and made several turns down residential streets before it went down Helmers at a high rate of speed.

The suspect did not realize that Helmers came to an end at Hohl and crashed.

The car when through a ditch, a rod iron fence, a wood post at the front patio before it finally came to a stop against the front door of a home.

Police said there were people inside, but no one was injured.

The officer came around the corner to find the suspect had crashed. Police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot, getting away.