HPD: Suspect connected to 7 SW Houston robberies

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed six businesses in five days.

Houston police released surveillance video from one of the robberies.

The man is accused of holding up the same vape store twice, as well as six other businesses in southwest Houston. Those businesses include a McDonald’s in the 10600 block of West Bellfort; Gorditas Mexican Restaurant in the 10700 block of West Bellfort; Louisiana Fried Chicken in the 3700 block of South Gessner; Subway in the 3700 block of South Gessner; and Dairy Queen in the 10700 block of West Bellfort.

Police say the man is likely in his 20s to mid-30s and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS (8477).

