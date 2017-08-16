HPD: Suspect car crashes into barrier along Southwest Freeway during chase

A male suspect was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash along the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County overnight. The chase started at Plainfield and the Southwest Freeway and ended near the Williams Way exit.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 2:15 a.m. Thursday when an HPD patrol office spotted a driver committing several traffic violations at Plainfield and the Southwest Freeway.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but the suspect refused to stop, leading police on a chase heading south on the Southwest Freeway into Fort Bend County.

The suspect driver attempted to take the Williams Way exit, but did realize it was under construction, police said. The driver ended up crashing into a small concrete construction wall, flipping over several times.

The suspect male driver was treated for an injury to his arm at the scene, and then arrested for on the charge of felony evading, police said.

Police said it is unknown why he fled, but officers did see him throw something out of his window during the chase. They believe it may have been narcotics of some sort.

