File photo

HUMBLE, Texas- A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home in Humble on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, police and SWAT responded to the scene at the home located in the 19400 block of McKnight Lane.

Police said the suspect shot a man in the leg in the 8900 block of Humble Westfield Road and then went to the home. The suspect initially refused to come out.

Around 11:10 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Suspect just taken into custody without incident. Will Periscope on scene briefing with SWAT commander shortly. #hounews https://t.co/Pq1Ofd2dan — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 28, 2017

The victim's injuries aren't life-threatening, according to HPD.

Briefing with SWAT Captain Larry Baimbridge. https://t.co/1EKwr0YCPj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 28, 2017

