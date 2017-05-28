KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

HPD: Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Humble home

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:49 AM. CDT May 28, 2017

HUMBLE, Texas- A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home in Humble on Sunday morning. 

According to the Houston Police Department, police and SWAT responded to the scene at the home located in the 19400 block of McKnight Lane.

Police said the suspect shot a man in the leg in the 8900 block of Humble Westfield Road and then went to the home. The suspect initially refused to come out. 

Around 11:10 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

 

 

The victim's injuries aren't life-threatening, according to HPD. 

 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories