HPD: Suspect arrested, another on the run after chase in SW Houston

HOUSTON – One suspect was arrested and another remains on the run after a high-speed chase in southwest Houston early Friday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 3 a.m. when an HPD patrol unit attempted to stop a car for traffic violations off Bissonnet. However, the driver sped off leading police on a high-speed chase in and out of southwest Houston streets.

Then as he was traveling east on West Bellfort, the suspect driver took the turn too quickly and skidded into the curb, causing his right front tire to brake off, police said.

Police said two males jumped out of the car and fled the scene foot near S. Dairy Ashford.

HPD set up a perimeter and eventually found one of the two male suspects.

Police said he faces felony evading charges and possibly other ones as they continue investigate.

