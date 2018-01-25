HPD: Suspect arrested after smash-and-grab at W. Houston pawn shop

Police arrested a man in connection with a smash-and-grab at a pawn shop after he led police on a short chase in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a call of a burglary in progress at the Spring Branch Jewelry & Loan Pawn Shop, located in the 1900 block of Bingle.

Police said a resident called 911 to report that they saw several males in a white truck trying to pull off the front gate of the business.

When HPD arrived at the scene, the suspects were already gone. They began searching the area and came across a white Ford pickup that had been reported stolen.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued heading toward the 610 West Loop.

When the pursuit reached the TC Jester area, the suspect driver bailed out and tried to flee on foot, police said. Officers were able to apprehend the man, who they determined was part of the crew that hit the pawn shop.

Police said they also found a pistol in the truck. They added that the male suspect had been arrested and convicted before of shooting at police officers on the northwest side about a year ago.

Police said they found jewelry and electronics taken from the pawn shop, but are waiting to check with the owner to see what was exactly stolen.

