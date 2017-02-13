KHOU
HPD: Store clerk shoots robbery suspect at gas station

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:48 PM. CST February 13, 2017

HOUSTON- A convenience store clerk shot a robbery suspect at a gas station in south Houston on Monday afternoon, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at a gas station on Cullen at Yellowstone. 

Police said the a man attempted to rob the store before the clerk shot him in front of the gas station.   

The suspect was transported to a hospital. HPD hasn't released any information about the suspect's condition. 

