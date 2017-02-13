HPD: Store clerk shoots robbery suspect at gas station

HOUSTON- A convenience store clerk shot a robbery suspect at a gas station in south Houston on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at a gas station on Cullen at Yellowstone.

Police said the a man attempted to rob the store before the clerk shot him in front of the gas station.

The suspect was transported to a hospital. HPD hasn't released any information about the suspect's condition.

