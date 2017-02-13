KHOU
HPD: Shots fired at driver in SE Houston

HOUSTON- Police responded to a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston on Monday.

HOUSTON- Police responded to shooting on Monday afternoon in southeast Houston. 

According to the Houston Police Department, a driver in a pickup truck was shot at around 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Higgins Street near Noel Street. 

Police said the driver of the truck traveled down the street before coming to a stop. 

Police haven't confirmed if there were any injuries. 

Check back for story updates. 

 

