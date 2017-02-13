HPD: Shots fired at driver in SE Houston

HOUSTON- Police responded to shooting on Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a driver in a pickup truck was shot at around 4:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Higgins Street near Noel Street.

Police said the driver of the truck traveled down the street before coming to a stop.

Police haven't confirmed if there were any injuries.

