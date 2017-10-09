HPD: Several owunded in drive-by outside S. Houston club

HOUSTON – As many as five people were hit during a drive-by shooting outside a Houston night-club

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened shortly after midbight ealry Monday at the Turning Point Club on 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail in south Houston.

Everyone is expected to be OK. Bullets also hit several vehicles.

At last check, police had no description of the shooter's car.

