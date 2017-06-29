HPD: Self-defense may have led to shooting

HOUSTON – Police are trying to figure out if self-defense played a role in a shooting overnight in southeast Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Reed near Crosswell.
Officers said they found a man inside his car who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials said they found the suspected gunman a few blocks away. He's talking with investigators.
