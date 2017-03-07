HPD: Security guard shoots suspect during Valero robbery

A suspect picked the wrong gas station during an attempted robbery after he was shot by a security guard during the incident overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Valero gas station located in the 8000 block of Lockwood in northeast Houston.

An employee told police that during the robbery attempt, the guard shot the suspect in the leg. He then fled the scene and remains at large.

A suspect description has not been released at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

