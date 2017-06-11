KHOU
HPD: Game room security guard fatally shot in South Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:29 AM. CDT June 11, 2017

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas- A security guard at a game room in South Houston was shot and killed late Saturday night, police said. 

According to the South Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a game room located on Richey at Dumont Street. 

Upon arrival, they found a man fatally shot in the parking lot area of a gas station near the game room. Police said the victim was the security guard of the game room. 

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Houston Police Department. 

 

 

