HPD: Game room security guard fatally shot in South Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas- A security guard at a game room in South Houston was shot and killed late Saturday night, police said.

According to the South Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. at a game room located on Richey at Dumont Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man fatally shot in the parking lot area of a gas station near the game room. Police said the victim was the security guard of the game room.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Houston Police Department.

