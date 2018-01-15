HPD searching for escaped prisoner near downtown

HOUSTON – Houston Police are searching for an escaped prisoner near downtown Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the male prisoner was last seen in the area of Scott Street and Leeland.

Police have identified the man as Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30. He was arrested for violation of probation.

Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30 years old, was arrested for violation of probation. If you see this man, call 911. pic.twitter.com/ePwxXS8Rf8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2018

