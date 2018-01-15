KHOU
HPD searching for escaped prisoner near downtown

Houston Police are searching for an escaped prisoner near downtown Monday.

KHOU 12:28 PM. CST January 15, 2018

According to the Houston Police Department, the male prisoner was last seen in the area of Scott Street and Leeland.

Police have identified the man as Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30. He was arrested for violation of probation.

