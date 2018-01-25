HPD searching for clues after shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in the 8700 block of Nairn Street near S. Gessner.

When HPD arrived at the scene, residents told them that a man drove up in a white SUV with bullet holes asking for help. The man had been shot multiple times.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. He advised police that there was another man shot a few blocks away.

Police went to a second scene in the 8400 block of Nairn and found a man shot dead in a parking lot.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting occurred between to two men and that they are both victims. They added that both men live at the nearby apartment complex.

Police are still working to determine who is responsible for the deadly shooting.

