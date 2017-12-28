HPD searching for 3 suspects after man shot in home invasion

Police are looking for three men who robbed, pistol-whipped and then shot a man overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are looking for three men who robbed, pistol-whipped and then shot a man overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, this happened at a Telephone Road residence near Hasbrook.

Police have cleared out of here, but they are still looking for those three armed men more than four hours after this all went down. All while the victim continues to recover.

Police got the call just before midnight late Wednesday. When officers showed up, they found a man had been shot.

Police said a woman was leaving an apartment when three masked and armed men busted in through the open door, pistol whipped the man, and then shot him in the leg.

They said the woman was unharmed.

Investigators said the suspects stole cash and other items.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and was conscious and breathing.

Unfortunately, police said they don't have a suspect or vehicle description. If you know or saw anything, they want to hear from you.

© 2017 KHOU-TV