HPD searching for 3 suspects after man shot during robbery

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot three times during a robbery outside a north Houston apartment complex.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in 13000 block of Northborough Drive near Forest Edge Drive.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a male laying by the sidewalk inside in a courtyard at The Thicket Apartments.

Police said he had been shot three times, twice in the leg and once in the arm. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to HPD, three male suspects with hoodies approached the victim as he was walking to his apartment, and held him at gun point demanding his cash and belongings.

An altercation ensued, and one of the suspects opened fire, police said. The victim was hit three times.

Police said it is unclear how much the suspects got away with.

