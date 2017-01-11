HPD searches for clues in hit-and-run accident

Police are searching for clue in an apparent hit-and-run accident after a man found in the middle of the road was run over overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for clues in an apparent hit-and-run accident after a man was found in the middle of st was run over overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive near Leedale Street in northeast Houston.

At that time, the victim was apparently laying in the roadway on Cheeves and not been hit prior to being run over, police said.

Investigators said it is not known why he was in the roadway prior to the inccident. The driver kept going and left the scene.

HPD does not have a description of the suspect vehicle at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.