HPD: Search for missing 20-year-old woman

Shapammala Buckner. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman from north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Shapammala Buckner was last seen on May 21, 2017 at her apartment complex, Forest Pointe Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive.

Police have described her as black, 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1816.

