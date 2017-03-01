HPD: Robbery suspect found shot outside convenience store

Police are investigating a shooting after an alleged robbery suspect was found shot outside a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 8 p.m. to a shooting call at the Amigo Convenience Store, located at Beechnut and Club Creek.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot several times. Police said he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

While police were there, another male walked up and told police that he was the one who shot him, police said. He told them the man was attempting to rob him there in the parking lot.

Police said the alleged robbery victim, pulled out his gun when the suspect pointed his gun at him demanding his things. They both started shooting at each other, but the robbery victim managed to wound the suspect.

The robbery victim was not hurt, police said. The victim being robbed advised HPD that he had a concealed handgun license permit.

The case is being turned over to homicide detectives for investigation.

