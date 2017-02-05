HPD: Restaurant owner shoots at suspected robbers, 1 killed

HOUSTON- A restaurant owner shot towards two suspected robbers, killing one, late Saturday night in east Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the owner of J&S Jeff's Kitchen located on Mesa Drive near Richland Drive was leaving from the back parking lot around 10:50 p.m. when two men jumped from behind a garbage bin towards him.

The owner said the men approached him to rob him, so he shot towards them.

Police said the owner had been robbed before at night when leaving the restaurant so he kept a gun with him.

One of the suspects was shot in the throat and chest. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.

The other suspect left the scene.

The owner wasn't hurt; he isn't expected to face any charges.

