HPD responds to report of smash-and-grab at Galleria Neiman Marcus

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:03 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston police responded to reports of a smash-and-grab near the entrance to the Neiman Marcus and Chanel stores at the Galleria early Friday.

Police have not commented on the situation but officers were on the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Views from the street showed a large glass wall was broken near a loading area.

While the 911 call came in as a burglary report, it’s not yet confirmed what was taken, if anything.

