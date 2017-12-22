Deputies release photo of suspect in heist at jewelry store

HOUSTON - Police are searching for two suspects after a daring jewelry heist in a popular shopping area overnight.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables said two men broke into a high-end jewelry store near Highland Village early Friday.

It’s that time of year. The Houston Police Department's crime mapper shows there have been 35 burglaries and thefts reported in and near the Highland Village area for the first three weeks of December.

“It’s Christmas time, it’s a big city, and you just have to be careful,” said Lance Deutsch, owner of Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers.

Like keeping your valuables safe from thieves trying to break into your high-end jewelry store. That’s what happened early Friday morning at Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers.

Deputies and police swarmed the building for hours, hoping to catch the two suspects.

Deputies brought out ladders and a K-9 to track them down.

One of the men caught on surveillance camera. Officials said he’s the one who broke in, using an axe to tear through the roof, climbing down using a rope, and smashing through several jewelry cases inside.

However, all the expensive pieces were locked up.

“Basically, there was nothing taken, they just made a mess,” said Deutsch.

The suspect triggered the store’s alarm, before climbing back out and running away. The suspects even made a daring jump, leaping across from one rooftop to the next, managing to get away.

The owner is now dealing with the mess the best way he can.

“What can I do, it is what it is, we’ve got about three Christmas shopping days left, and we’re going to get it cleaned up, and get everything going back to the way it’s supposed to be,” said Deutsch.

Fortunately, Deutsch says they have insurance, and they’re open for business.

