Fatal shooting near the Heights confirmed a suicide

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:04 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to a fatal shooting on Wednesday evening and confirmed it to be a suicide. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at Studewood St. and Stude St. near the Heights. 

 

 

Police said one person was killed at the scene. 

 

