Fatal shooting near the Heights confirmed a suicide

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to a fatal shooting on Wednesday evening and confirmed it to be a suicide.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at Studewood St. and Stude St. near the Heights.
Officers are investigating a shooting call at Studewood St. and Stude St. Investigators are enroute. NOI at this time. #hounews CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 1, 2017
Police said one person was killed at the scene.
